Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Today

Cooler air will be filling in across southern Wisconsin
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is moving into southern Wisconsin from the north. Behind the front, much cooler air is expected to fill in for today and through the rest of the week. Highs today will reach the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon. Humidity levels will drop a bit from yesterday, but much more comfortable air will be in place by tomorrow. With the cold front in our vicinity, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this morning. The rain will become likely by this afternoon. On Thursday, highs will only reach the upper 60s. Thursday is looking dry but more rain will move in by the weekend. We will see partly sunny skies with chances of rain each day beginning Friday and through continuing Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy a chance of showers/t-storms. High 73. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 59. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 69.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 76.

