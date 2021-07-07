Advertisement

Some Henry Vilas Zoo animals to get COVID-19 vaccine

Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some animals at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison and as well as the Milwaukee Co. Zoo will receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Animals susceptible to the respiratory disease are expected to be inoculated with the vaccine authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture by late July.

No COVID-19 infections have been found in animals at either the Madison or Milwaukee zoos, but some of the big cats at the Bronx Zoo became sick when the pandemic was peaking in New York City.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is likely the animals became sick after being exposed to a caretaker with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels will be seen over the next few days. Scattered...
Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Today
Hotels, resorts and other businesses are seeing a busier season than even 2019, not just 2020.
Wisconsin tourism bouncing back after pandemic slowdown
Something to Smile About 7.6
Something to Smile About 7.6
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, right, steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener