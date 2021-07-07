Advertisement

Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris...
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. defends during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez.

Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room.

The team confirmed the severity of the injury on Wednesday.

