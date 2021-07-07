Advertisement

UW System awards $1 million in scholarships to 267 students

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 270 University of Wisconsin System students will share $1 million in scholarships under the new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program.

Each of the UW System’s 13 universities received an equal allocation of $77,000. Universities then determine the number and size of each scholarship and nominated students for eligibility, which the UW System certified.

Overall, 267 students will receive a total of $995,482 for the 2021-22 academic year. Scholarships range in size from $1,000 to $8,547.

The Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship is intended to recognize underrepresented and underserved students who have overcome adversity, demonstrated financial need, and possess records of merit that include strong academic performance, significant personal achievements, and service to their communities.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Dane Co. officials searching for missing Village of Windsor couple last seen July 1
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Two women killed in crash
Man dead after receiving gunshot wound near Ochsner Park Zoo
People in Dublin were evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak along Fourth Street.
Portage officials order residents to shelter in place due to gas leak