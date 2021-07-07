Wisconsin National Guard unit headed to southwestern border

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Soldiers from a National Guard unit based on southwestern Wisconsin will head to the southwestern U.S. border to assist federal officials, Guard officials announced Wednesday.

About 125 soldiers from the Prairie du Chien-based 229th Engineer Company will assist U.S. border patrol agents with what Guard officials called “non-law enforcement activities” for a year.

“The outstanding professionalism and preparedness of our troops enables the Wisconsin National Guard to rapidly respond for any mission, and I’m tremendously proud of their dedication,” Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said.

The announcement said they will leave this fall but didn’t provide a specific date or destination state. Wisconsin National Guard spokesman Maj. Joe Trovato said exact deployment timelines and locations have yet to be determined.

The deployment is part of a federal border security mission that includes 23 states. The Wisconsin troops will operate under federal control with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.