Advertisement

Wisconsin National Guard unit headed to southwestern border

(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Soldiers from a National Guard unit based on southwestern Wisconsin will head to the southwestern U.S. border to assist federal officials, Guard officials announced Wednesday.

About 125 soldiers from the Prairie du Chien-based 229th Engineer Company will assist U.S. border patrol agents with what Guard officials called “non-law enforcement activities” for a year.

“The outstanding professionalism and preparedness of our troops enables the Wisconsin National Guard to rapidly respond for any mission, and I’m tremendously proud of their dedication,” Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said.

The announcement said they will leave this fall but didn’t provide a specific date or destination state. Wisconsin National Guard spokesman Maj. Joe Trovato said exact deployment timelines and locations have yet to be determined.

The deployment is part of a federal border security mission that includes 23 states. The Wisconsin troops will operate under federal control with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

The Madison Police department is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning...
Dodgeville man killed in Monday shooting in Madison; name released
Officials identify 31-year-old woman killed in shooting on Madison’s east side
Wisconsin DNR to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Eagle Tower
Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT: No timeline for Mason Street Bridge repairs
Job seekers can now find their next career on TikTok