Authorities continue to search for Dane County couple reported missing

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities continue to search for Krista and Bart Halderson. The DeForest couple was reported missing Wednesday after they did not return from a trip to their cabin in Langlade County over the July 4 weekend.

The Halderson’s son, Chandler Halderson says he helped his parents pack up the night before their trip and hasn’t seen them since.

“They told me Thursday that they’d be going up to the cabin for the weekend with their friends,” Halderson said.

Halderson says his parents were getting picked up by friends that Friday, planning to be up north for the Fourth of July weekend.

“Apparently, they did make it, I got a text on Sunday,” Halderson said.

Halderson says he speaks to his mother often, usually daily. So, after that text, he began getting worried when his calls to his mom went directly to voicemail.

“I was told they’d be home Monday or Tuesday and then Tuesday afternoon, I got a little worried,” Halderson said.

Halderson says his aunt went to the cabin on Tuesday but did not find anyone there.

“That’s when I got [really] worried and I went to go make a report,” Halderson said.

“I’m shocked. this is odd, the whole thing is odd,” Brett Schuster said. Schuster lives next door to the Haldersons.

“This is typically a quiet neighborhood; you usually would never hear or expect to hear anything like this.”

One of Halderson’s biggest concerns: who his parents were with when they left.

“They went with their friends, but I didn’t ask who their friends were, and I’m still not really sure,” Halderson said.

While law enforcement searches for answers, the community is hoping for the Halderson’s safe return.

“I hope they just lost reception and will pull in any minute,” Schuster said. “[Our] thoughts and prayers [are with] them and I hope everything’s fine.”

NBC15 News contacted the Langlade County Sheriff (LCS) for information. The agency said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is leading this investigation.

Our newsroom is waiting for information from the DCSO on whether deputies did a welfare check at the cabin in Langlade County.

