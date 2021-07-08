Man dead after receiving gunshot wound near Ochsner Park Zoo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died Wednesday after Baraboo Police Dept. officers report they responded to a gun shot victim near the Ochsner Park Zoo.

According to a Baraboo Police Department, dispatch received a report at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday night of an injury in the 900 block of Park Street, near the Zoo.

Officers arrived on scene with Baraboo Ambulance where they attempted to treat a male with a gun shot wound. The victim later died due to his injuries.

The Baraboo Police Department responded to the scene and was assisted by Baraboo Ambulance, Sauk County Coroner’s Office and Baraboo Fire Department.

The investigation is on-going of what appears to be non-suspicious circumstances. Police say there is no threat to the community.

