Cloudy, Cooler and Less Humid Today

A few showers are in the forecast for the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is heading to the south of Wisconsin this morning. That front brought cooler and less humid air to the state overnight. The cooler and less humid air will hang around through the weekend. Highs today will only reach the upper 60s this afternoon. By tomorrow, high pressure will be overhead and lots of sunshine is expected. There is an outside chance of a sprinkle in the afternoon with better chance of rain to the west. Low pressure will pass just to the south of here during the weekend. It will keep shower chances in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Warmer temperature are expected by the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 69. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of sprinkles. High: 75.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 76.

