Concerts on the Square to go on Thursday night

Concerts on the Square officially kicked off Wednesday.
Concerts on the Square officially kicked off Wednesday.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Concerts on the Square of the year, being held at Breese Stevens Field, will go on Thursday night after being postponed the day before.

The event was initially scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday due to weather conditions.

Tickets are available for purchase online for general admission seating.

The concert will also be livestreamed for free at WCO Live.

