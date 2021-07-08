Coolest Temperatures of the Month; Rain chances increase this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds and drizzle kicked off a much cooler Thursday. Highs only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Madison’s average high this time of year is 82°F. The cloudy weather will persist into the weekend. Another low-pressure system will bring renewed rain chances to the region in the coming days.

Clouds hang around Wisconsin throughout Friday. A few breaks were noted on satellite imagery. Lows fall into the mid 50s tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Most of the rain for Friday & Saturday will pass by to the South and West. However, there will be a better chance of rain for SW Wisconsin and those along the State Line. As low-pressure drops SE through Iowa, rain will cycle around the storm system’s center. The heaviest rain and the most impactful storms will affect central and perhaps northern Illinois for the early part of the weekend.

There is a 20-30% chance of rain for south-central Wisconsin Friday and Saturday. As low-pressure organizes, it is expected to travel North into the Badger State on Sunday. Widespread showers are expected Sunday into Monday. There’s a 50-60% chance of rain during this time. Clouds remain with highs in the mid 70s.

As low-pressure departs next week, the weather pattern remains active. A slow warm-up also begins. Highs will climb back into the mid 70s and eventually into the lower 80s. A frontal boundary will bring another chance of rain mid-next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.