Advertisement

COVID-19 almost certainly came from an animal, top coronavirus experts say

FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective overalls walk past the Hankou...
FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective overalls walk past the Hankou railway station on the eve of its resuming outbound traffic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twenty of the world’s leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics claim the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic did not come from a lab.

They are laying out their evidence in a new online posting that the virus almost certainly came from an animal.

Questions about the origin have made it all the way to the White House.

The scientists argue it is just a coincidence that COVID-19 started in a Chinese city with a virology lab.

They said Wuhan was probably the hot spot because it has multiple animal markets and is a travel hub.

Meanwhile, more than four million people across the globe have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Court: DNR can impose farm conditions, consider well impact
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
No spectators allowed at Tokyo venues for Olympics
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Evers budget decision coming today
3 who died in Ashland house fire are identified