COVID-19 almost certainly came from an animal, top coronavirus experts say

(CNN) - Twenty of the world’s leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics claim the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic did not come from a lab.

They are laying out their evidence in a new online posting that the virus almost certainly came from an animal.

Questions about the origin have made it all the way to the White House.

The scientists argue it is just a coincidence that COVID-19 started in a Chinese city with a virology lab.

They said Wuhan was probably the hot spot because it has multiple animal markets and is a travel hub.

Meanwhile, more than four million people across the globe have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

