Dane Co. to give out over $12 million in rental assistance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County will give out over $12 million in rental assistance to households in need as the CDC eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month.

County Executive Joe Parisi stated Thursday that the county was partnering with Urban Triage to administer $12.5 million in assistance. More than $10 million will go directly to households and Urban Triage will receive up to $1.6 million to cover the costs of starting a new emergency rental assistance program.

“Many residents are still struggling to make ends meet or have fallen behind in rent payments due to the unprecedented turbulence of the past 16 months,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are committed to helping Dane County residents recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Parisi explained that with the federal eviction moratorium ending on July 31 and many renters falling behind on rent, there is still emergency assistance needed for the coming months.

Funds in the program will be administered in Dane County communities outside of City of Madison. Madison will receive its own rental assistance through the state.

Both landlords and owners may apply on behalf of their tenants who meet eligibility requirements.

The Dane County Health and Human Needs Committee will need to approve a resolution for funding in their meeting Thursday night, and then it will need to be approved by the County Board in the coming weeks.

