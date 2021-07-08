Advertisement

Dane Co. officials searching for missing Village of Windsor couple last seen July 1

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing couple from the Village of Windsor. Earlier today, a family member reported Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at their home.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help Wednesday night in finding a missing couple from the Village of Windsor.

A family member reports that Bart and Krista Halderson, ages 50 and 53 respectively, were last seen on July 1 at their home, the sheriff’s office stated.

The couple had planned a trip to Langlade County, Wisconsin over the weekend and family have been unable to confirm that they arrived.

Officials stated there is no vehicle associated with the couple.

Anyone with information on the missing couple’s whereabouts is urged to call the Dane County Communications Center at 608.255.2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608.284.6900.

Posted by Dane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

