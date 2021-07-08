Devastated family and friends remember Boscobel man hit and killed by a train on the 4th of July

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) -A family in Boscobel is experiencing a devastating loss. 25-year-old Dylan Bausch was hit and killed by a train in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July. His mother Tracy hopes other families never experience what she’s going through right now.

“I just want to see his smile,” Tracy said through tears.

Dylan was killed early Sunday morning in the small town of Bagley in Grant County. Authorities believe he was walking along railroad tracks and was hit by a train.

Tracy Bausch flips through photos of her son Dylan (Tim Elliott)

“I wish it would have been me,” said Tracy. “I just hope he wasn’t scared, and I hope he didn’t lay there alone. That is what bothers me is thinking he was alone and that he was scared,”

Tracy says she dropped Dylan off for a night out with friends to celebrate the holiday. First, Dylan and his friends went to the rodeo. Tracy remembers her last interaction with her son well.

“I gave him a hug and a kiss and he’s like ‘I love you mom’ -- they (her kids) always say I love you mom. I said I love you, I kissed him goodbye, I turned around and that was the time I ever saw him,” said Tracy.

This photo was take just hours before Dylan's death (Tracy Bausch)

Authorities say Dylan eventually made his way to downtown Bagley, just a few miles from where the Bausch family was staying at the River Lakes Campground and Resort. Tracy says she believes Dylan decided to walk back to the campground at the end of the night and took the shortcut by walking along the train tracks.

When Dylan didn’t come home that night, Tracy knew something was wrong.

“All night long, I just had a sick, sick feeling way down in my stomach and I could just feel it in my heart, and I was like something is not right,” she said.

Tracy says the next morning she found out Dylan had been killed.

“When I said it was Dylan, they put their heads down and I just lost it. It’s not a good feeling. I hope no one has to go through this. I know other people have and will but it’s just not… I don’t want anybody to go through that,”

Now, Tracy is warning other young people to say away from railroad tracks.

“Hundreds of people -- and I’m serious on that number -- have walked those railroad tracks from Bagley back to River Lakes,” she said. “Stay off those railroad tracks, stay away from them,”

This is the section of train tracks in Bagley were Dylan Bausch was killed (Tim Elliott)

Tracy says Dylan was full of life and his humor was off the charts.

“He made so many friends. I mean he would go out and start a conversation with anyone, anywhere,” she said.

Dylan recently had joined the U.S. Army. At the time of his death, he was on medical leave but planned to return to duty soon.

“The last year or year and a half he lost a lot of weight. He was very dedicated to losing that weight. I mean he lost 100 pounds, if not more, because he wanted to get into the military,”

Tracy likes to remember Dylan’s last day as day where he was with family and friends and full of life.

“He had an awesome day. He was happy,” she said.

There is a fundraiser taking place for The Bausch family. Collection bins will be at the prison in Boscobel Wisconsin Secure Program Facility (WSPF), Lancaster Health Services, Luck the Irish Bar in Bagley, and River of Lakes campground. Checks made out to T. Bausch and cash are both accepted.

A younger Dylan checks out a muscle car (Tracy Bausch)

