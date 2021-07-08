Doctor plays key role in vaccinating Dane Co. Latinx community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 50 percent of the Latinx individuals living in Dane Co. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. UW Health says one Madison doctor played a key role in getting shots into arms.

Dr. Patricia Téllez-Girón—a UW Health doctor and associate professor of family medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health—takes care of patients at the Wingra Family Medical Center. In her free time, Dr. Téllez-Girón serves as co-chair of the Latino Health Council, helping her community get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dane Co. currently has the highest percentage of Latinx individuals who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, sitting at 56 percent. Statewide, only about 37 percent of the Latinx Wisconsinites have received their first shot.

Though Dr. Téllez-Girón was a leader in the effort, other Latinx groups partnered up to increase access and education about the vaccine. These include Centro Hispano, Latino Academy for Workforce Development, Latino Chamber of Commerce, Latino Children & Families Council, UNIDOS and Public Health Madison & Dane County

“There is no way one person can take credit for the success we’ve had in the county,” Dr. Téllez-Girón said. “I am so grateful for the collaboration with several wonderful community partners. It was a tremendous amount of work, but in reality, nothing compared to the suffering caused by this terrible virus.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.