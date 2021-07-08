ACLU alleges Kansas school punished a student for saying she is a lesbian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is arguing that a Kansas school bus driver and a school district discriminated against a 14-year-old girl because she stated that she is a lesbian.

According to the ACLU, the agency sent a letter to the North Lyon County School District in Americus, Kansas, arguing that the principal and bus driver violated Title IX and the student’s constitutional rights.

The organization says 14-year-old Izzy Dieker was riding the bus home and stated she was a lesbian. The bus driver, Kristi Gadino, allegedly told Dieker to “Watch your mouth,” and then said, “I’ve got little kids up here. Do you think these little kindergarteners need to know what that word means?”

Gardino then allegedly wrote Dieker up for “Disobeying Driver,” “Unacceptable Language,” and “Rude, Discourteous, Noisy or Annoying.” The child’s parents were also told she would be suspended from the bus for two days in January.

“We urge USD 251 to take action in light of these findings to avoid prolonged litigation,” said ACLU of Kansas Legal Director Sharon Brett. “USD 251 must rectify the wrongs Izzy experienced and ensure that its policies, practices, and training will protect all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and gender nonconforming students in USD 251 from discrimination and harassment.”

Brett said the ACLU isn’t asking the district to discipline the employees but wants it to require diversity training and training on LGBTQ rights for all employees.

The agency also stated in their letter that a video shows the teen being cooperative with the driver, but school principal Corey Wiltz said her suspension would stand. A Kansas Association of School Boards investigation also found that the bus driver and the principal of Dieker’s K-8 school sexually harassed her, violating federal civil rights regulations and district policies.

In their letter, the ALCU said they were awaiting response from the district.

