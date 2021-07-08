Health officials identify more COVID-19 variant cases in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials have identified more cases of COVID-19 variants Thursday, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard shows 83 cases of the Delta variant, originally discovered in India, have been found in Wisconsin. This is up from 71 the week before.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that the rise of the Delta variant is “troubling.” A few weeks ago the delta variant accounted for just over a quarter of new U.S. cases, but it now accounts for just over 50% — and in some places, such as parts of the Midwest, as much as 80%.

In Wisconsin, the Delta variant accounts for about .5% of cases tested. Alpha is the dominant strain in Wisconsin of variants, making up more than 21% of cases tested.

The number of Beta variants remained unchanged this week at 63 cases, while Gamma cases increased by 10 this week. There have been 302 Gamma variant cases identified so far in Wisconsin.

Other groups to note:

Health officials confirmed 208 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the seven day average up to 85.

There have been 613,484 cases confirmed to date.

DHS confirmed one death from COVID-19. More than 7,300 people have died in the state from COVID-19.

Vaccine administration continues to slow down in Wisconsin

Groups to note:

More than half of the state population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.8% have completed their vaccine series.

DHS reports there have been 15,030 vaccines given out to residents this week.

The state’s adult population is nearing 60% for having completed their vaccine series.

