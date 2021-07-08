Advertisement

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey...
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)(Phelan Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.

They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ended shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final.

The victory came in front of over 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall’s win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris...
Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, front left, gets stopped by Phoenix Suns guard Devin...
Arizona governor accepts Evers NBA Finals bet - after the Suns win Game 1
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo runs during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern...
Giannis starting in NBA Finals Game 1