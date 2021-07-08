Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A singer born and raised in western Wisconsin performed for a nation-wide audience last night! 28-year-old Madilyn Bailey auditioned for America’s Got Talent and made quite an impression on the judges.

Madilyn bailey has more than 8.5 million subscribers on YouTube. Originally from Dunn County, she’s now living in California, writing and performing her music. Despite her big move and large following, the singer says she’ll never forget where she came from.

“I’m originally from Wisconsin born and raised in a very tiny town where there are more cows than people,” Bailey said during her performance on AGT.

Bailey was born in Menomonie and raised in Boyceville.

“I was home schooled until high school so I spent a lot of time in nature … it gave me a very peaceful amazing childhood to explore creativity and curiosity,” Bailey said during an interview with WEAU.

The singer says she’s been singing her entire life.

“I used to put on shows of me in diapers running around the house singing ‘I want more than this provincial life’ from beauty and the beast! I knew I was going to be doing this,” Bailey said.

Eventually she started to share her talent with the world.

“I joined YouTube when dial up internet was still a thing my first video. I ever filmed was on a non-HD camera we stacked it on boxes we didn’t have a tripod. I had to do it totally live and in one take and I posted it and more than 100 people watched it and I was like oh this is more people than I know something is happening,” Bailey said.

That something led her to leave Wisconsin and move to L.A.

“I stayed in Wisconsin for as long as I could,” Bailey said.

Despite being an introvert, Bailey says she loves performing. That was taken away from her in 2020.

“All my tours got cancelled ... there’s something about being on stage and connecting with humans face to face and it’s my favorite thing in the world I was taking it for granted,” Bailey said.

That’s when she decided to audition for America’s Got Talent.

“Walking out onto that stage was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever done in my life ... I think I walked out on stage, died, left my body and was watching myself audition from the crowd,” Bailey said.

Through the nerves she sang an original song about the hate comments that she receives over social media. Her performance earned a ‘yes’ from each judge.

“I want to be able to represent for all the small-town people out there but especially Wisconsin,” said Bailey.

Now the singer awaits the next round. Where the judges will decide if she makes it to the live television portion of the competition. Bailey says she has a good feeling about her chances.

