Madison Children’s Museum now offering walk-up ticket purchasing

By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Children’s Museum will now be offering walk-up ticket purchases for same-day play.

The museum will still be limited to a 50% capacity limit and it is recommended tickets be purchased in advance for their most popular times.

Advanced reservations via online tickets will guarantee entry and can be done so here.

Entry is free for museum members, $12 for children age 1+ and adults, $11 for grandparents and seniors, and free for babies under age 1. Masks are required for adults and children ages 3+.

The MCM’s summer hours are Thursdays through Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

