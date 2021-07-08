Advertisement

Madison City Service Desks continue to reopen for in-person access

(NBC15)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many Madison City agencies are currently expanding their in-person service delivery.

According to a press release from the Office of the Mayor, agencies that are currently open for in-person service include: Madison Public Libraries, Parks Division, Treasurer’s Office, and Fire stations and administration office.

Agencies that recently reopened on July 6 include: Human Resources, Madison Police Department district stations, Madison Water Utility and the Metro Transit public office

Agencies that are available by appointment only: Community Development Division, Economic Development Division, Planning Division, and Building Inspection, Plan Review and Zoning Counter.

Additional agencies will also be reopening later in July and include the Madison Police Department property room and Madison Senior Center.

“When Public Health orders lifted in June, our staff began their transition back to City offices,” says Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “With a month of preparation in cooperation with Dane County, we have opened the Madison Municipal Building and parts of the City-County Building downtown, as well as other public offices throughout the City.”

Many services provided via online and phone will continue to be available to the public. Masks will still be required for in Metro offices and on Metro busses in addition to the City-County Building.

A full list of agencies expanding in-person delivery as well as their new hours can be found here.

