Madison hospital welcomes back pet therapy volunteers

(AP Photo/Jim Fitzgerald)
(AP Photo/Jim Fitzgerald)(Jim Fitzgerald | AP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After over a year, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison is welcoming back Pet Therapy volunteers.

The Pet Therapy teams are an effort to provide some stress relief to staff, who have been on the front lines during the battle against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the hospital welcomed back volunteer Steve and puppy Frieda with open arms—and some belly rubs! The last time the duo stepped foot in the hospital was in March of 2020, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

In just an hour, SSM Health said over 45 staff members stopped to say hello.

🐾 The last time pet therapy volunteer team Steve and Frieda visited the hospital was March 13, 2020. We are THRILLED...

Posted by SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

