Madison mayor criticizes budget cuts on city transportation system

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 8, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison mayor is criticizing budget cuts by the state Legislature Thursday that targeted Madison and Milwaukee’s transportation systems.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wrote in a statement that the Legislature cut half of the Mass Transit Operating Assistance, which she says comes despite “unprecedented” growth in the state tax revenue and a budget surplus.

“Of the more than 20 transit systems in the state, the budget cuts target only Madison and Milwaukee, a blatantly partisan move,” said Rhodes-Conway. “The drastic cuts undermine the state’s economic recovery.”

The mayor continued, noting that Milwaukee and Dane Counties make up about a third of the state’s economy.

Rhodes-Conway said she expects public transit ridership to fully recover from its pandemic lows by 2024.

