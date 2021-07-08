Advertisement

Marquette County Fair reopens after last year’s pandemic cancellation

Doors open Thursday.
Marquette County Fair
Marquette County Fair(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Marquette County Fair opens its doors Tuesday morning, returning the 150-year-old fair to Westfield after the pandemic shuttered its doors last year.

The fair joins many others across the state, returning after a year hiatus this summer, making a huge impact for participants and attendees.

Events like the goat, lamb and poetry show, or livestock show present the work of 4-H students around the county. A county fair also allows students to showcase their work in the arts, photography and bakery. For the kids in Marquette County, a lot of time and money goes into the work showcased at a fair.

“For me, it is all about the kids and their hard work,” said David Timme, who is on the fair board. “These shows are a big deal and a way to recognize their hard work, and that’s something that didn’t happen last year.”

It is also a staple for the community. Families have their history intertwined with county fairs like the Marquette County Fair. David is filled with stories of couples that have met because of the county fair and continue to return every year with kids and grandkids.

“It really is something for the whole community,” said Timme. “I’m just really glad it’s back.”

While some aspects of the Marquette County Fair, like the carnival or rodeo, are ticketed, the fair itself is free. That’s because all the employees are volunteers.

The fair starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. A full schedule is on the fair’s website.

