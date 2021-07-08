Advertisement

MFD: Spontaneous combustion sparked fire at Madison home

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spontaneous combustion was blamed for a garage fire early Wednesday afternoon at a home on Madison’s east side.

Investigators determined that rags and painting materials that were not properly disposed of caused the fire, which erupted in the garage of a home in the 300 block of Alton Drive. They determined the fire was accidental.

Nobody was home at the time the fire broke out, MFD noted in its initial report. Alarms were going off and smoke was coming from the front door when the homeowner returned to the house.

He called 911 shortly after 1:30 p.m. and firefighters arriving minutes later found smoke coming from inside the house and coming out the back. Searching the home, they found flames still burning in the garage and knocked them down quickly, the fire department reported.

The heat from the fire damaged some of the contents of the garage and an adjacent room, but it did not reach into the living area of the house, investigators added. They did not release an estimate on how much damage the fire did.

Here are some tips for disposing of oily rags properly.

