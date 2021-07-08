Advertisement

Moving Forward: New pop-up shop ‘Petphoria’ opens at Hilldale

The gourmet pet store is now open for business.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Petphoria sells gourmet dog treats and boutique dog apparel.
Petphoria sells gourmet dog treats and boutique dog apparel.(WMTV)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newest addition to Hilldale Shopping Center is for the cuddliest of customers.

Petphoria is a boutique pet shop serving up gourmet treats, pup apparel, and clothes for dog owners.

Owner Grace Wang started initially started the company online.

“We started with our dog treat line and it blew up,” said Wang. “We’ve expanded to different categories since then.”

Wang says she wasn’t sure she was ready to take the leap into running a physical store until Hilldale Shopping Center approached her about a pop-up.

“We take every opportunity and make sure it’s the right one,” said Wang. “Then, we just go for it. We dive into it.”

Petphoria opened up to customers on June 30 and will remain at this location until at least mid-September.

Wang says she’s excited to research the local dog demographic.

“Trying to learn what types of dogs are most popular. Who’s shopping and what kind of dogs do they have at home? Or what kinds of dogs are they gifting for?” she said.

Petphoria comes to Hilldale at a time when the shopping center is seeing a record number of customers.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of traffic. We’re seeing traffic that’s beating 2019,” said Nanci Horn, the General Manager at Hilldale Shopping Center. “A lot of the stores are doing some of the best business that they’ve ever done.”

Horn says nearly half of the businesses at Hilldale are locally or regionally owned.

Grace Wang is the owner of Petphoria, the newest addition to Hilldale Shopping Center.
Grace Wang is the owner of Petphoria, the newest addition to Hilldale Shopping Center.(WMTV)

As an Asian American and female entrepreneur, Wang says she’s proud of what she represents.

“I want to make sure that people understand this place is really and truly owned by one woman and a woman of color too,” she said.

🐶 POP-UP PET SHOP: A new boutique store Petphoria has opened up at Hilldale. Tonight on NBC15, meet the owner serving up toys & treats to Madison pups. 🐩😊

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Thursday, July 8, 2021

To follow Petphoria on Instagram, click HERE.

To view the calendar of free events at Hilldale, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

This photo was taken of Dylan the night before his death
Devastated family and friends remember Boscobel man hit and killed by a train on the 4th of July
Madison Children's Museum opens to the public
Madison Children’s Museum now offering walk-up ticket purchasing
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Dane Co. to give out over $10 million in rental assistance
DNR Conservation Biologist Ryan O’Connor finds Green Violet species.
Wisconsin DNR Biologist discovers rare plant in State Natural Area