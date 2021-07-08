Portage officials order residents to shelter in place due to gas leak

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Police Department has ordered a shelter in place Wednesday night for some residents due to an “inhalant gas leak.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states they are investigating a gas leak at the CP Rail Yard on 400 West Oneida Street.

Residents who lives within the width of DeWitt Street and Armstrong Street, as well as the length of Oneida Street and West Marion Street, should shelter in place.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported they did not know how long the shelter in place order would last, or how long it would take to investigate.

They also stated that they did not know if anyone was sick or where the gas was leaking from.

