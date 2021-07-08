Advertisement

Purdue Pharma settlement to net $65m for Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among 45 states that took action alleging the company downplayed Oxycontin risks.
The Massachusetts attorney general alleges that the family behind Purdue Pharma pushed the...
The Massachusetts attorney general alleges that the family behind Purdue Pharma pushed the company to boost sales of OxyContin.
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsin is in line to receive $65 million as part of a $4.3 billion multistate settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid crisis.

“No lawsuit can undo the destruction the opioid epidemic has caused,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “But by recovering funds from those whose unlawful conduct led to the opioid crisis, we can support prevention, treatment, and recovery programs and deter the kind of conduct that led to the epidemic.”

Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 as a way to settle the lawsuits.

The settlement agreement was disclosed late Wednesday night in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York.

The deal also calls for Purdue to turn over millions of documents and hundreds of thousands of confidential communications with its attorneys about tactics for selling opioids and for the company to be sold by 2024.

The Sackler family, who runs the company, will also be banned from the opioid business and be required to turn over control of their foundations to an independent trustee. They will also not be allowed to request or permit any new naming rights with charitable or similar donations for the next nine years.

