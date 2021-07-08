Advertisement

Wauwatosa police kept, shared list of Floyd, Cole protesters

3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wauwatosa built a list of protesters who took to the streets last year following the deaths of George Floyd and 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report the list includes the names of prominent Milwaukee area activists Frank Nitty, Vaun Mayes and Kahlil Coleman as well as state Reps. David Bowen and Jonathan Brostoff.

Attorney Kimberley Motley, who is representing the families of three people who died at the hands of former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah is also on the list.

Motley told the newspaper that the list is another example of police abusing their powers. A police spokeswoman says officers used the list to follow up with people identified after the fact.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Speed enforcement in Madison
Evaluating traffic enforcement as Madison PD says to expect more patrol
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Vigil takes place in Spring Green for missing 22-year-old
Vigil takes place in Spring Green for missing 22-year-old
Madison PD focusing on reducing speed, increasing patrols
Madison PD focusing on reducing speed, increasing patrols