Wisconsin DNR Biologist discovers rare plant in State Natural Area

DNR Conservation Biologist Ryan O’Connor finds Green Violet species.
DNR Conservation Biologist Ryan O'Connor finds Green Violet species.
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Biologist has discovered a rare plant thought to have been long gone from the state.

DNR conservation biologist Ryan O’Connor discovered the species of Green Violet (Hybanthus concolor) growing by the hundreds in a State Natural Area in west central Wisconsin.

According to a press release from the DNR this type of Green Violet hasn’t been documented in Wisconsin since 1958 and was believed to have disappeared due to extreme grazing.

“It was pretty exciting,” says O’Connor. “It really drives home several things, including that there are still important things to discover on State Natural Areas and that our SNAs are vital to the conservation of plants and animals, some of which are found nowhere else in the state.”

State Natural Areas are classified as communities where soils, geology, plants and animals have evolved together to form different types of prairies, wetlands and forests.

The State Natural Areas program was created by the state legislature 70 years ago to conserve examples of these communities.

Many rare plants have been found in Wisconsin State Natural Areas, including 75% of wildlife species listed in Wisconsin as threatened or endangered, and 90% of state-listed plants.

