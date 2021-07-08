Wisconsin Humane Society looking for loving homes for dozens of rescued cats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for loving homes for 55 cats that were recently surrendered from a single household.

Rescued from a hoarding situation, the humane society said many of the cats are severely under-socialized and require medical attention for a variety of ailments. There are multiple ways that people can help, the agency added.

Many of the cats will need further care before they’re ready for homes of their own and fostering

You can learn more about fostering here.

The Humane Society also has many cats and kittens ready for adoption

WHS is also accepting donations to provide their animals with food, medical care, and supplies. The link to donate can be found here.

