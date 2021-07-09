Advertisement

5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth

5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.(Kelly Buck)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One five-year-old boy will be taking home quite the treasure after his vacation in North Myrtle Beach.

Kelly Buck sent WMBF News pictures of her 5-year-old son Xander and his discovery: a megalodon tooth.

Buck said that Xander found the tooth in the swash at Ocean Creek Resort where they are staying for the summer.

If you have a cool picture or video that you would like to share, CLICK HERE to upload them.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Rehearsal Barn
Curtain to rise for Sun Prairie Civic Theatre after 18 month hiatus
McKinze Cook, co-owner of Portland, Ore., food cart Kargi Gogo, scribbles a customer's order at...
Food carts coming to Madison parks soon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Authorities continue to search for Dane County couple reported missing
A few scattered showers are expected during the weekend with better chances on Sunday rather...
A Few Scattered Showers This Weekend
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, dribbles against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris...
Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals