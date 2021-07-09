50th annual art fair returns to Mount Horeb

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mount Horeb is welcoming back visitors this year to their 50th annual Art Fair.

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair is back on and is expected to attract over 15,000 attendees.

The event will take place Saturday, July 17, from 9-5pm, and Sunday, July 18, from 10-4pm in Mount Horeb’s historic downtown.

Mount Horeb’s art fair exhibits various mediums, including painting, sculpture, woodwork and jewelry crafted by more than 150 artists from around the world. The fair will also feature a line-up of live music, kids’ activities, and food from local food trucks.

A silent auction is also currently being held to raise funds for an art scholarship that will be awarded to a graduating Mount Horeb senior.

“Last year when we had to cancel about half of our artists and crafters chose to defer their registration to this year rather than ask for a refund,” says Tiffany King, Executive Director of the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce. “That allowed us to keep our doors open and continue working hard for our member businesses and community, as well as continue to hold this amazing event.”

More information about the art fair can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.