Beloit Dirty Dash returns for 2021

Registration is $10/person and includes participation, a medal and a goodie bag
(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The 6th annual Beloit Dirty Dash will take place Saturday, August 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Families are invited to get muddy, stay active and have fun during the event which will be located at Big Hill Park, 1201 Big Hill Road, Beloit Parks and Recreation Division said.

Registration will be taken by households, and at least one household member must be over the age of 16. According to Beloit Parks and Recreation, up to eight people per household are allowed in a group to ensure social distancing. Face coverings are no longer required.

The registration deadline is Friday, July 23, or as spaces are available. Registration is $10 per person and includes participation, a medal and a goodie bag.

Call (608) 364-2890 to register your family.

