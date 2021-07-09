Celebrating Summer: Next Up, Beaver Dam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday this summer, the NBC15 News team will head out to a new city as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the team is headed to Beaver Dam.

Leah Kutcher, Lake Days Committee President, will discuss what people can look forward to this weekend as the Beaver Dam Fest is held.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen will also talk about how the city is moving forward and recovering from the pandemic.

Last week, Leigh Mills and Maria Lisignoli made the trip out to Evansville’s Lake Leota.

