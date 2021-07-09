Advertisement

Columbia Co. man charged with attempted homicide in domestic attack at campground

Michael Cisneros has been charged with first-degree attempted homicide following an alleged domestic attack at a Columbia Co. campground on July 1, 2021.(Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 45-year-old Columbia Co. man is accused of attempted homicide in connection with an alleged attack at a campground during which he is accused of strangling the victim.

Michael Cisneros appeared in court Tuesday where he was officially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, with a domestic abuse modifier, as well as strangulation and suffocation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before midnight on Thursday, July 1, to a local hospital after receiving a report of a domestic incident that involved strangulation. Investigators were told the attack took place at a campground in the Township of Lowell, in Columbia Co.

Deputies spoke with the victim and documented the injuries, as their investigation began. Captain Jason Kocovsky described it as a “very serious and significant domestic incident.”

Cisneros was later arrested without incident, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

In the statement about Cisneros’ arrest, Kocovsky added that the Sheriff’s Office takes domestic incidents very seriously and he encourages anyone who sees something to say something. He also urged any victims of domestic abuse to reach out for help.

correction: An earlier version of this story listed Cisneros age as 35 years old, rather than 45. The story has been updated.

