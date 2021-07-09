Advertisement

Curtain to rise for Sun Prairie Civic Theatre after 18 month hiatus

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Rehearsal Barn
Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Rehearsal Barn(Erin Sullivan)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The curtain will soon go up for the first time in 18 months for the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre.

A musical revue called “Don’t Stop Believin’ 2021” will be held July 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and the 25 at 2 p.m. at at Sun Prairie High School’s Performing Arts Center.

It is put on by members of The Penguin Project, who are young artists with special needs ages 12-21.

“Our artists have been overjoyed to be back together again,” said Penguin Project Co-Director and SPCT Board Member, Livvia Goff. “Don’t Stop Believin’ 2021” will feature songs from various shows the Penguin Project has put on in the past, including “Annie,” “Guys and Dolls,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Music Man” and “Schoolhouse Rock.”

They are even inviting back the individuals who originally sang each number to come perform again.

“Those kids especially have just said ‘oh Miss Liv I’m so happy to be back. I want to do this again. Thank you for doing this.’ It’s been great,” Goff said.

There are 35 artists preforming and each is paired with a peer mentor. “Peer mentors are about the same age and they work with the artist to help them as much or as little as they need. Sometimes they’re there just to stand-by if they stumble with lines, sometimes they are working with artists in wheelchairs and are actually moving the wheelchair and dancing with them,” explained Goff.

STARTING FROM SCRATCH

SPCT is also holding auditions for “Matilda The Musical” July 11-15. They had already cast and started rehearsing “Matilda” before the pandemic hit, but now they are starting from scratch.

Part of SPCT's "Matilda the Musical" set inside the rehearsal barn
Part of SPCT's "Matilda the Musical" set inside the rehearsal barn(Erin Sullivan)

“We are recasting the show entirely, because our kids have grown up and we have teens who have gone to college, people who have moved out of the area, but also new people who’ve come to the area,” said Goff, who is also the Artistic Director for “Matilda.”

Goff and her husband have been involved with SPCT for 35 years and said the pandemic caused them to re-think and re-appreciate their work.

“It has shown us that community theater is such an important part of our life and we really missed it horribly. We’ve missed being with other people,” told Goff.

Tickets are now on sale for “Don’t Stop Believin’ 2021”. All performers and crew members will be wearing masks. Masks are also required for audience members.

It is yet to be determined if performers and audience members will need to mask-up for “Matilda”, which will be held at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School October 1-10.

Other shows scheduled for 2022 include “I Hate Hamlet” and “Disney’s Descendants the Musical.”

