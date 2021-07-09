Dane Co. community, leaders rally against F-35s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State lawmakers and Dane County community members are continuing to rally Thursday against having F-35s at Truax Field.

Participants argue that the jets, whether they are F-35 or F-16s, will harm the environment and cause physical and psychological harm to people living in Dane County.

State Rep. Francesca Hong (D- Madison) attended the event, arguing that Dane County is not compatible with F-35s.

“This is where people live, this is where people go to school, this is where our kids grow up, this is where our kids play, we can do better than this and we’re here as a community today to take that stand,” said Hong.

The F-35s are expected to arrive in 2023.

According to the Associated Press, the National Guard awarded a $9 million contract to J.H. Findorff & Son in April to build a 19,000-square-foot F-35 simulator facility at Truax Field.

The work was scheduled to begin in May and last about 18 months. The contract is the first of 19 construction contracts the Guard anticipates awarding as it prepares for the squadron’s arrival.

The deals are expected to cost the Guard about $100 million.

