Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week after the couple didn't return home when they said they would(Chandler Halderson)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office now believes that a Dane County couple’s disappearance is “suspicious” Thursday night.

According to the department’s latest update, authorities stated Bart and Krista Halderson’s son, Chandler, allegedly provided deputies with false information.

The 23-year-old son, was booked into the Dane County Jail after being accused of providing false information on a missing person case.

A family member reported Wednesday that Bart and Krista Halderson, ages 50 and 53 respectively, were last seen on July 1 at their home near DeForest, the sheriff’s office stated.

They were reported missing Wednesday after they did not return from a trip to their cabin in Langlade County over the July 4 weekend.

Chandler Halderson spoke to NBC15 Thursday and said he helped his parents pack up the night before their trip and hasn’t seen them since.

“They told me Thursday that they’d be going up to the cabin for the weekend with their friends,” Chandler Halderson said.

Chandler Halderson said his parents were getting picked up by friends that Friday, planning to be up north for the Fourth of July weekend

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is expected to provide more information during a news conference on Friday.

