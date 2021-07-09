Advertisement

Darlington man sentenced to 8 years in prison for receiving child pornography

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Justice announced that a Darlington man was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 96 months in prison for receiving child pornography. 

In May, Alan J. Liphart, 36, was taken into custody for violating a condition of his probation and officials seized a smartphone. 

A release said officers analyzed the phone and found text messages between Liphart and a then-14-year-old child from approximately five years earlier.  In one of the messages, he asked the victim to send a picture of their genitals and the victim complied. 

Text messages also showed the defendant traveled to meet the minor and paid the minor to engage in sexual conduct, the DOJ said.

Judge Conley noted that Liphart’s criminal history began when he was 15 and that he had a history of victimizing children dating back decades.

The judge was also concerned that Liphart did not take his sex offender treatment seriously and he remained a danger to the community until he did.

Liphart pleaded guilty to his charge on April 8, which will be followed by 25 years of supervised release. 

