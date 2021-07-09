Delta COVID-19 variant shows growing trajectory in Wis., health officials say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials said in a news conference Friday that there is “every reason to think” that there is more transmission of the Delta variant now in Wisconsin as compared to a month ago.

Dr. Ryan Westergard explained that the state does not have precise data on what percentage of new COVID-19 cases are the Delta variant, but said the trajectory is showing an increase in these cases.

“That trajectory is pretty clear, similar to what we observed with the Alpha variant which went from being nonexistent to 70, 80% of all isolates that we’ve sequenced over the course of you know, six to 10 weeks,” said Dr. Westergard. “We’re seeing the same pattern again with this new even more highly transmissible variant.”

Numbers released Thursday by DHS show that there are 83 cases of the Delta variant total in Wisconsin out of those tested, which is about .5% of all cases tested.

DHS confirmed 125 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 91.

Health officials have reported 613,599 cases to date.

New COVID-19 vaccine illustration

The Department of Health Services released a new data illustration Friday to its COVID-19 dashboard, breaking down COVID-19 vaccination rates by geography.

Users can now see COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities, zip code, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said breaking down the vaccine data by these metrics will help people better understand COVID-19 vaccination efforts in their community.

“Providing timely, transparent COVID-19 information to local and tribal health officials and the public has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and these updates continue that commitment,” said Timberlake.

50.7% of the Wisconsin population has received at least their first dose and 47.9% have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 22,279 vaccines given out so far this week.

