A Few Scattered Showers This Weekend

Highs are expected in the 70s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to build in from the north today. We will see a mix of clouds and sun with more of the cloudiness expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the middle 70s.  A developing area of low pressure will slide by to the south of here during the weekend. It will keep a slight chance of a showers in the forecast for Saturday. Better chances of rain arrive on Sunday. Temperatures will be a little below average during the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle to upper 70s. Warmer temperature are expected the early and  middle part of next week.

A few scattered showers are expected during the weekend with better chances on Sunday rather than Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 75. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 77.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 74.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

