A Few Scattered Showers This Weekend
Highs are expected in the 70s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to build in from the north today. We will see a mix of clouds and sun with more of the cloudiness expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the middle 70s. A developing area of low pressure will slide by to the south of here during the weekend. It will keep a slight chance of a showers in the forecast for Saturday. Better chances of rain arrive on Sunday. Temperatures will be a little below average during the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle to upper 70s. Warmer temperature are expected the early and middle part of next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy. High 75. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 77.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 74.
