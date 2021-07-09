A Few Scattered Showers This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to build in from the north today. We will see a mix of clouds and sun with more of the cloudiness expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the middle 70s. A developing area of low pressure will slide by to the south of here during the weekend. It will keep a slight chance of a showers in the forecast for Saturday. Better chances of rain arrive on Sunday. Temperatures will be a little below average during the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle to upper 70s. Warmer temperature are expected the early and middle part of next week.

A few scattered showers are expected during the weekend with better chances on Sunday rather than Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 75. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 77.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 74.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.