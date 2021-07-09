Advertisement

First-ever paralyzed pilot participates in Wausau balloon fest

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Taste N Glow Balloon Fest begins today with 30 balloons, as many food vendors, live music, log rolling and more. In addition to all the festivity, the event also boasts a trailblazing pilot.

Michael Glen is the first paralyzed man in the world to earn a balloon pilot’s license. He was injured in a single-vehicle incident at the age of 21 and lost the use of his legs.

Glen’s father was a long-time balloon enthusiast, taking him up for his first ride at the age of two weeks. Still, up to that point he had no plans to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The accident changed everything. Rather than succumb to depression based on his condition, he relied on family support and the examples of friends with disabilities to find a renewed zest for life.

He was initially rebuffed by the FAA who denied his application for the license. Glen persisted though, and with the support of other pilots and employees within the FAA itself, passed all of the pre-requisites to become a balloon pilot.

Glen is now the owner of multiple balloons, but this weekend he will be flying Joelly the Baby Bee, one-third of a bee-shaped family of balloons.

“It’s like having a car or RV,” Glen said. “But for us, it’s balloons.”

