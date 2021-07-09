Food carts coming to Madison parks soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food carts will soon be popping up at nearly two dozen Madison parks, thanks to new pilot program being launched by the city.

The Carts in Parks Pilot Program is slated to start later this month. It will provide daily food cart vending across 20 parks. In addition to giving residents another good reason to go to the park, city officials hope it will support community-driven micro vending markets, reduce the barriers for vending in Madison parks, and provide greater food access.

“I’m excited about our Carts in Parks program! It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy the summer, their neighborhoods, and their parks while supporting local food entrepreneurs,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway explained.

The test program will be funded in part with a $50,000 grant from the National Association of City Transportation Officials, which has been working with Bloomberg Philanthropies, to provide short-term funding and assistance to ten cities across the country to help them reimagine what can be done with city streets and help communities disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank NATCO for the grant, and everyone on City staff and in the community that is working to make this a success,” Rhodes-Conway continued.

Strong communities create strong streets

In announcing the grant, the NATCO pointed to Madison’s “robust community of street vendors” who currently work in the public right of way, and the agency added that they lost a great deal of revenue as people stayed indoors to prevent the virus’ spread.

The agency also noted how Madison city officials planned to team up with the Latino Chamber of Commerce to implement the project, explaining that the initiative will create opportunities by knocking down some of the barriers faced by minority-owned businesses and vendors.

“Strong communities create strong streets,” NACTO Chair and Principal with Bloomberg Associates Janette Sadik-Khan said in the city’s statement announcing the project. “Bringing local voices and creativity to local projects helps build trust as put more accessible, resilient and equitable streets on the map.”

City officials explained they intend to support the project through various means, from waving park vending fees to reaching out to food cart/truck vendors to finalize how the project will work and where they will be set up. The locations are expected to be announced soon, ahead of the official scheduled launch on July 25.

The city also intends to create a Guaranteed Sales Program to ensure vendors do not lose money while establishing themselves at a new location. Vendors who do not reach an established breakeven sales goal will be allowed to submit their sales information and be reimbursed the difference.

“This program is designed to help bridge that gap between establishing a new location and when people become regulars,” the city explained.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.