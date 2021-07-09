Advertisement

Giant Pandas removed from Endangered Species list

Giant panda bear cub "Bao Mei" is shown along with her brother "Bao Di" during their presentation at Pairi Daiza Park in Brugelette, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The twins pandas were born in August.(Olivier Matthys | AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Jul. 9, 2021
(CNN) - Giant Pandas are no longer endangered.

Chinese officials say decades of work to save the species has paid off, driving up their population in the wild up to 1,800.

China’s Dept. of Natural Ecological Protection says giant pandas will be re-classified as “vulnerable.”

The nation has spent half a century working to boost the population of its most famous native animal, including the creation of sprawling panda reserves across several mountain ranges packed with their main food source: bamboo.

Experts say other rare and endangered species like Siberian tigers and Asian elephants are also rebounding.

