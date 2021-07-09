Giant Pandas removed from Endangered Species list

(CNN) - Giant Pandas are no longer endangered.

Chinese officials say decades of work to save the species has paid off, driving up their population in the wild up to 1,800.

China’s Dept. of Natural Ecological Protection says giant pandas will be re-classified as “vulnerable.”

The nation has spent half a century working to boost the population of its most famous native animal, including the creation of sprawling panda reserves across several mountain ranges packed with their main food source: bamboo.

Experts say other rare and endangered species like Siberian tigers and Asian elephants are also rebounding.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.