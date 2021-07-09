Advertisement

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, dribbles against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, dribbles against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title. Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead.

The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.

Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee.

Game 3 is Sunday in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

Latest News

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
No spectators allowed at Tokyo venues for Olympics
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey...
Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris...
Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, front left, gets stopped by Phoenix Suns guard Devin...
Arizona governor accepts Evers NBA Finals bet - after the Suns win Game 1