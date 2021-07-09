Advertisement

La Niña Watch Issued - What does it mean for Wisconsin?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says there’s a more than 50% chance La Niña develops between September and November.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scientists at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center have issued a La Niña Watch. La Niña is the negative phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation. It’s an atmospheric and climate phenomenon that alters global wind patterns & weather conditions. Meteorologist Brendan Johnson joins Elizabeth Wadas to discuss what this could mean for Wisconsin.

