La Niña Watch Issued - What does it mean for Wisconsin?
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says there’s a more than 50% chance La Niña develops between September and November.
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scientists at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center have issued a La Niña Watch. La Niña is the negative phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation. It’s an atmospheric and climate phenomenon that alters global wind patterns & weather conditions. Meteorologist Brendan Johnson joins Elizabeth Wadas to discuss what this could mean for Wisconsin.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.