Madison man injured when bowl of candlewax placed in hot water catches fire

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who put a bowl of candlewax in a pot of water that was heating up on his stovetop was injured late Thursday when the concoction caught fire, the Madison Fire Dept. explained.

The man told investigators he was trying to create an air-freshening effect, but the pot caught fire when he left it unattended on the stove for a few minutes. According to the fire department, he grabbed some wet towels to try to tamp the flames and, when that did not work, he collected his cats, and left the apartment to call 911.

When firefighters responded to the home, in the 100 block of Langdon St., just before 10 p.m., the fire was still going. They knocked it down with a water can and then used a fire engine to help ventilate the apartment, the MFD report stated.

The man, whose name was not released, was able to treat his wounds and was not taken to the hospital, the fire department added.

