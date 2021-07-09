MPD: Woman taken into custody in reference to shooting near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have taken a 32-year-old woman into custody in connection to a shooting near James Madison Park after receiving an anonymous tip from the community.

According to the Madison Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took Amanda K. Lenti into custody Thursday.

In MPD’s initial report, it stated that a man was wounded in the shooting around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the area near E. Gorham St. and N. Blount St., right next to James Madison Park.

When they arrived, the officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, according to the report. The injury was not considered life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The man’s name was not released.

The police department described its investigation into the shooting as active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online to p3tips.com.

