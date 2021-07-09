Panera launches Swim Soup collection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You can now live out your dreams of swimming in a bread bowl — or at least a plastic pool look-alike.

Panera introduced its soup-inspired swimwear collection, including a Bread Bowl Pool Float, Thursday.

Panera's Bread Bowl Pool Float (Panera)

The company reported that 70% of people still enjoy soup in hot weather.

So as a toast to summer soup-ers, Panera released four new pieces as well as the pool float, available for purchase on Swim Soup’s website.

